George Takei once again took to social media amid an allegation that he sexually assaulted a former model and actor in the 1980s.

This time, Takei was responding to a Howard Stern interview in which the former "Star Trek" star joked about touching men.

"Many have raised concern over a back-and-forth between Howard Stern and myself, where we joked about me touching men during my 'Star Trek' days 50 years ago. Out of context, I agree that the joke was distasteful, and I’m very sorry he and I made fun out of a serious matter," he wrote on Facebook.

"For decades, I have played the part of a 'naughty gay grandpa' when I visit Howard’s show, a caricature I now regret," Takei continued. "But I want to be clear: I have never forced myself upon someone during a date. Sometimes my dates were the initiators, and sometimes I was. It was always by mutual consent. I see now that that it has come across poorly in the awkward sketch, and I apologize for playing along with Howard’s insinuation."

He concluded his post by saying, "Non-consensual acts are anathema to me and my personal code of conduct, and I would never do something against anyone’s will, period."

Takei's post comes after the 80-year-old actor was accused of sexual assault by a former model and actor.

Scott R. Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter last week that when he was 23 and Takei was in his 40s, the actor took him to his home for a nightcap. After drinks, Brunton said he felt like he was going to pass out, so he sat down on a bean bag chair and "leaned my head back and I must have passed out."

Brunton then claimed the actor groped him inappropriately.

"I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.' He goes, 'You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.' And I said, 'No. I don't want to do this.' And I pushed him off, and he said, 'OK, fine,'" Brunton claimed. "And I said, 'I am going to go, and he said, 'If you feel you must. You're in no condition to drive.' I said, 'I don't care I want to go.'"

Takei took to Twitter to deny the allegations.

"I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them," he wrote Saturday morning. "The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do."