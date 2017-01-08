Golden Globes 2017: Complete Winners List

The Golden Globe Awards, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, take place tonight in Beverly Hills, and a who's who from the TV and film industry will be in attendance.

"La La Land," starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, was the most-nominated film, followed by "Moonlight."

For TV, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" earned five nominations -- more than any other program. "The Night Manager" was next, with four.

The complete list of nominations is below, and winners will be updated throughout the night.

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"





Best actor in a TV Series, drama

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"





Best actress in a TV series, comedy

"Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"





Best TV series, comedy

WINNER: "Atlanta"

"Black-ish"

"Mozart in the Jungle"

"Transparent"

"Veep"





Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience"

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson"

Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"





Best TV movie or limited series

"American Crime"

"The Dresser"

"The Night Manager"

"The Night Of"

WINNER: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"





Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

John Travolta, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"





Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"





Best TV series, drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"





Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"





Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson"





Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"

Lena Heady, "Game of Thrones"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"





Best motion picture, musical or comedy

"20th Century Women"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"La La Land"

"Sing Street"





Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"





Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"





Best motion picture, drama

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"





Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"





Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"





Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"





Best director, motion picture

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"





Best screenplay, motion picture

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"Nocturnal Animals"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"





Best animated feature film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

"Trolls"

"Zootopia"





Best motion picture, foreign language

"Divines"

Elle"

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann





Best original score, motion picture

Nicholas Britell, "Moonlight"

Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Johann Johannsson, "Arrival"

Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, "Lion"

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, "Hidden Figures"





Best original song, motion picture

"Cant Stop the Feeling," "Trolls"

"City of Stars," "La La Land"

"Faith," "Sing"

"Gold," "Gold"

"How Far I'll Go," "Moana"



