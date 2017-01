All of the fun didn't just happen on the small screen when it came to the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Hollywood's stars took to social media to give us behind the scenes access to the red carpet and even inside the awards show itself.

From Golden Globe winner "Atlanta" star Donald Glover, to the cast of "Stranger Things," here's whom we spotted getting loose when the TV cameras weren't rolling.

Justin Timberlake is pumped to be here! #BeverlyHilton #goldenglobes #redcarpet #justintimberlake ??: @aspictures A photo posted by The Beverly Hilton (@beverlyhilton) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

via @carabuckley8 A photo posted by childishgambino (FP) (@donaldglover_) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Thank u to my hot date tonight, @daxshepard. I love date night with you. @goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

Golden Globes bound... with you! A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Jeff Bridges in awe of Stevie A photo posted by ThandieKay.com Instagram (@thandieandkay) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

A photo posted by Cuba Gooding Jr (@cubagoodingjr) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

the ultimate golden globes gang A photo posted by SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

My date... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Ready for the @goldenglobes with the hottest chick in the game @ryanmichelleb A photo posted by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

X, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

Congratulations @violadavis! #goldenglobes #redcarpet #BeverlyHilton #violadavis ??: @aspictures A photo posted by The Beverly Hilton (@beverlyhilton) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:17pm PST