Tracee Ellis Ross' best actress in a TV comedy Golden Globe was her first, but also, it marked the first time that an African-American woman picked up the award since Debbie Allen did so in 1983.

When informed of that news backstage, the "Black-ish" star was stunned.

"It means a lot," she told reporters, adding that she felt "special" to be grouped in with Allen. "I'm going to have to ponder [it] for the next couple days. More of it is for our industry to ponder. The work is there. The stories are there."

Meanwhile, Allen sounded off about Ross's win on social media, tweeting, "Wow! Love to you @TraceeEllisRoss Bravo!!"

Ross, 44, said in her acceptance speech that she was dedicating her win to "women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important."

"I want you to know that I see you," she said. "We see you."