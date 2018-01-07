The first major awards show to be held since Hollywood was rocked by multiple sexual harassment scandals is taking place tonight, and the issue will no doubt be front and center from start to finish.
The 75th Golden Globes will be hosted by Seth Meyers, who almost certainly will address the scandals in his opening monologue.
Meyers told The Hollywood Reporter that even though he often takes on the Trump administration on his late-night show, he thinks it's "far more important" to focus on "everything that's happened in Hollywood...as opposed to anything that's happening in Washington."
Moreover, many of the stars who are attending have pledged to wear black in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and misconduct. The pledge is just one part of the Time's Up initiative, launched by some of entertainment's most powerful women.
The initiative includes a call for gender equality at movie studios and talent agencies, and a $14 million legal fund to help victims of harassment nationwide.
Eva Longoria told The New York Times, "There’s a misconception that this is a silent protest. Instead of [reporters] asking us who we’re wearing, they’ll ask us why we’re wearing black. We’re using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less.”
As for the awards themselves, the film "The Shape of Water" and HBO's "Big Little Lies" lead the nominees. "The Shape of Water" earned seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture -- Drama, Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, and Best Screenplay. Close behind are "The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," both with six nods.
Of note, actor Christopher Plummer is a nominee for the movie "All the Money in the World." After the movie's original star, Kevin Spacey, was accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct, director Ridley Scott quickly re-shot all of Spacey's scenes with Plummer.
Despite the shadow ostensibly cast on the proceedings, the Golden Globes will still be star-studded. Presenters include Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin, Emma Watson, Chris Hemsworth, Penelope Cruz, Carol Burnett, Sarah Jessica Parker, Seth Rogen, Amy Poehler, Sharon Stone, Kerry Washington and Neil Patrick Harris, among others.
The 75th Golden Globes air on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET Sunday night.
Here are the nominees:
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
- Big Little Lies - HBO
- Fargo - FX
- Feud: Betty and Joan - FX
- The Sinner - USA TV
- Top of the Lake: China Girl - SundanceTV
Best TV Series, Comedy
- black-ish - ABC
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon
- Master of None - Netflix
- SMILF - Showtime
- Will & Grace - NBC
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best TV Series, Drama
- The Crown - Netflix
- Game of Thrones - HBO
- The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu
- Stranger Things - Netflix
- This is Us - NBC
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Ladybird
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Call Me by Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce
- Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
- James Franco - The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer - Call Me by Your Name
- Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
- Hong Chau - Downsizing
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
- Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks - The Post
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
- Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
- Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
- Francis McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep - The Post
- Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott - All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg - The Post
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law - The Young Pope
- Kyle McLaughlin - Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Christian Slater - Mr. Robot
- Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis - Fargo
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
- Jessica Biel - The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Alison Brie - GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Frankie Shaw - SMILF
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
- Anthony Anderson - black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
- Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Erik McCormack - Will & Grace
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- The Shape of Water
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Molly’s Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Shape of Water
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- Dunkirk
Best Original Song
- “The Star,” The Star, Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
- “Home,” Ferdinand, Nick Jonas, Nick Monson, Justin Tranter
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
- “Remember Me,” Coco, Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul