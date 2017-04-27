Why Goldie Hawn took a 15-year break from movies

Goldie Hawn will return to the big screen next month after a 15-year hiatus.

In a new sit-down for Interview magazine, Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, asks why it took her so long.

"Because I believe that life is about doing. It’s about changing. It’s about transitioning. I can’t imagine, as a human being, not being able to grow," Hawn told Hudson.

"When I turned 50, I asked some of my girlfriends, all actresses of the same age, 'What are we going to do now?' I wanted to go live somewhere for a while, learn archaeology, or take part in healing the world on some level. I wanted to dig deep and say, 'Who am I now? What do I have to offer? What do I have to learn?'" the 71-year-old Oscar winner said. "I started learning about the brain, psychology."

After 9/11, Hawn had another revelation.

"I ended up writing two books and creating MindUP," she said about her mindfulness, psychology-based curriculum for children in grades pre-K through 12. "It's now in Jordan, Serbia, the U.K., America, Canada, Hong Kong. I never looked back. I never wished to be acting again. I was so engaged."

Fortunately, Amy Schumer was able to convince Hawn to return to the screen to play her mother. The pair stars in "Snatched," due out in theaters on May 11.

But what Hawn is looking forward to next is writing another book -- on love.

When Hudson asked if she can help, her mom quipped, "Of course. You'll be in it. As a case study."