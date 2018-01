"Good Morning America" anchor Lara Spencer is now engaged!

Spencer accepted a marriage proposal from her boyfriend of two years, tech entrepreneur Rick McVey.

Lara Spencer

Spencer, 48, and McVey initially met after being set up on a blind date, People magazine reported.

This will be the second marriage for Spencer, who was previously wed to former reporter David Haffenreffer. The former couple split in 2015 and co-parent two teenage children.

McVey has three adult children from a previous marriage.