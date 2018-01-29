Grammy Awards 2018: Adorable celebrity children steal the show

Jan 29, 2018, 12:08 AM ET
PHOTO: Blue Ivy, Beyonce Knowles and Alicia Keys attend the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Blue Ivy, Beyonce Knowles and Alicia Keys attend the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.

Some of the biggest stars at this year's Grammy Awards Sunday night weren't the music icons receiving awards and performing on stage -- it was their adorable children.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé stepped out with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 6, who wore all white as she sat between her parents, who both donned all black ensembles. Blue Ivy's father led the pack of Grammy nominations this year, nabbing eight total.

Music producer DJ Khaled was accompanied by his adorable son Asahd, 1, who stole the show on the red carpet with his red suit and bow tie that matched perfectly with his father's outfit.

Asahd, who is already a social media influencer with over 1 million followers on the Instagram account run by his parents, also enjoyed a game of peek-a-boo backstage with Ryan Seacrest.

@asahdkhaled @recordingacademy @wethebestmusic

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:51pm PST

While pop music superstar Pink wowed the crowd with a powerful performance of her new song "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," her daughter, Willow, 6, watched from the audience.

PHOTO: Pink and her daughter Willow Hart attend the 60th annual GrammyAwards at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Pink and her daughter Willow Hart attend the 60th annual GrammyAwards at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.

Family Portrait #grammys

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

Pink also shared a backstage shot of her daughter, wearing sneakers and a tutu, meeting Rihanna, writing, "Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I."

Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:34pm PST

