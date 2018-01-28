Grammy Awards 2018: Read the lyrics to Kesha's powerful performance of 'Praying'

Kesha, backed by an army of female singers and songwriters all wearing white, sang "Praying" Sunday night at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

"Praying," released to much fanfare last year, is the singer's first solo single in nearly four years.

The Grammy Award-nominated song, co-written by Ben Abraham, Andrew Joslyn and Ryan Lewis, was produced by Lewis for Kesha's album, "Rainbow."

Kesha, 30, explained what the song meant to her in an essay on Lenny Letter, the website run by actress Lena Dunham.

"This song is about me finding peace in the fact that I can't control everything -- because trying to control everyone was killing me," she wrote last year. "It's about learning to let go and realize that the universe is in control of my fate, not me."

Janelle Monae introduced Kesha's moving performance on Sunday, which brought tears to host James Corden's eyes.

"We come in peace, but we mean business," she began the performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden. "And to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time’s up."

Monae, 32, added that sexual misconduct and harassment is "not just going on in Hollywood. It's not just going on in Washington. It's right here in our industry as well."

"We also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well...let’s work together -- women and men -- as a united music industry," she concluded.

Kesha then took the stage, wearing all white, joined by a chorus of female singers such as Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper and Bebe Rexha to sing her song, "Praying."

Here are the song's powerful lyrics:

Well, you almost had me fooled

Told me that I was nothing without you

Oh, but after everything you've done

I can thank you for how strong I have become



'Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I'll just say this is, "I wish you farewell"



I hope you're somewhere prayin', prayin'

I hope your soul is changin', changin'

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin'



I'm proud of who I am

No more monsters, I can breathe again

And you said that I was done

Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come



'Cause I can make it on my own, oh

And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known

I'll bring thunder, I'll bring rain, oh

When I'm finished, they won't even know your name



You brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I'll just say this is, "I wish you farewell"



I hope you're somewhere prayin', prayin'

I hope your soul is changin', changin'

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin'



Ah sometimes, I pray for you at night, oh

Someday, maybe you'll see the light

Whoa oh oh oh, some say, in life, you're gonna get what you give

But some things only God can forgive



Yeah! (I hope you're somewhere prayin', prayin')

I hope your soul is changin', changin'

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin'

