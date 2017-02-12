Expect to feel a wide range of emotions while watching the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday evening.

According to executive producer Ken Ehrlich, the show will pack in star-studded performances, emotional tributes, and possibly, a political moment or two.

Should a celebrity bring up politics or a social issue while on stage, Ehrlich, "We're not here to censor."

"I’ve always believed that musical artists are more than just their music," he told ABC News. They have... strong feelings, and I appreciate things that they have to say."

There are, of course, a few things viewers can absolutely count on seeing while watching the show. Ehrlich told ABC News that the show will include tributes to George Michael and Prince, though each will have its own distinct feel. Michael, who died last December, will be memorialized with a "very emotional performance" involving one specific artist, and Prince, who died last April, will be honored with an "upbeat" dedication featuring a few acts.

There will also be several duets during the telecast, including Lady Gaga with Metallica, Lukas Graham with Kelsea Ballerini, and Alicia Keys with country star Maren Morris.

Katy Perry will also deliver a "unique" performance that will have "tremendous energy," said Ehrlich, adding, "Our old friends Bruno Mars and Adele are coming along and they always bring something special."

John Legend will perform the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" during the "In Memoriam" segment.

However, one component that the Grammys won't have? An appearance by nominee Justin Bieber.

"Even with the nominations that he has, he doesn’t think this is his year," Ehrlich said of Bieber, who's nominated in the prestigious Album and Song of the Year categories. "I know he’ll be back again, but... you won’t see him on stage this year."