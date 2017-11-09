'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reacts to the women she inspired to pursue medical careers

Nov 9, 2017, 10:34 AM ET
PHOTO: Actress Ellen Pompeo discusses the 300th episode of "Greys Anatomy" on "Good Morning America."PlayABC
WATCH 'Grey's Anatomy' star describes 'nostalgic' 300th episode

Ellen Pompeo has played Dr. Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 14 seasons, a feat she says has kept her out of real doctors’ offices.

“I don’t have time to see doctors,” Pompeo, 47, said today on “Good Morning America.” “I work too much.”

'Grey's Anatomy' stars reflect on reaching landmark 300th episode

'Grey's Anatomy' cast take a knee in support of national anthem protests

As “Grey’s Anatomy” prepares to air its 300th episode tonight, Pompeo’s character has seen her share of personal drama over the years.

PHOTO: Ellen Pompeo and Jesse WIlliams from the episode Puttin on the Ritz of Greys Anatomy, which aired Oct. 10, 2013 on the ABC Television Network. Danny Feld/ABC via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo and Jesse WIlliams from the episode "Puttin' on the Ritz" of "Grey's Anatomy," which aired Oct. 10, 2013 on the ABC Television Network.

PHOTO: Ellen Pompeo in an episode of Greys Anatomy, which aired on Nov. 8, 2012, on the ABC Television Network. Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo in an episode of "Grey's Anatomy," which aired on Nov. 8, 2012, on the ABC Television Network.

When asked if she is ever called to be a doctor in real-life, Pompeo replied it is “more psychiatry.”

“I diagnose everybody and tell everybody what’s wrong with them,” she said with a laugh.

In reality, Pompeo’s role on “Grey’s Anatomy” has actually changed lives.

Three women described to Pompeo in taped messages that aired on “GMA” how they were inspired to pursue careers as nurses and doctors because they saw Pompeo playing a female doctor on TV.

“You helped inspire me to become a doctor and to become this strong and independent woman in this traditionally male-dominated field,” said Dr. Elana Fotiou. “I think that the women of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are like modern-day superheroes.”

PHOTO: Dr. Elana Fotiou said she was inspired to become a doctor by Ellen Pompeos character on Greys Anatomy.ABC
Dr. Elana Fotiou said she was inspired to become a doctor by Ellen Pompeo's character on "Grey's Anatomy."

Laura Tiu has played a nurse on “Grey’s Anatomy” for the past 14 seasons.

PHOTO: Laura Tiu said she was inspired to go to nursing school after playing a nurse on Greys Anatomy.ABC
Laura Tiu said she was inspired to go to nursing school after playing a nurse on "Grey's Anatomy."

“It was such an inspiration to be on set, I looked into being a real nurse and I went ahead and got my master’s degree in nursing,” she said. "And here I am."

Carleigh Fisher said she first watched “Grey’s Anatomy” as a 15-year-old.

PHOTO: Carleigh Fisher said she was inspired to go to medical school by Ellen Pompeos character on Greys Anatomy.ABC
Carleigh Fisher said she was inspired to go to medical school by Ellen Pompeo's character on "Grey's Anatomy."

“I knew that I wanted to be a surgeon and now I’m going to medical school next year,” she said. “And just continuing to pursue my dream to be a doctor and to be like Meredith Grey.”

Pompeo called it a “blessing” as an actress to play a character that inspires others.

“First of all, to play a doctor, you realize how precious life is and how lucky we are just to be living and breathing and our heart beating every day,” she said. “And then to have that on top of it is really moving.”

PHOTO:Martin Henderson and Ellen Pompeo of Greys Anatomy during the show entitled, Ring of Fire. Richard Cartwright/ABC
PHOTO:Martin Henderson and Ellen Pompeo of Grey's Anatomy during the show entitled, "Ring of Fire."

She continued, “I don’t know how I couldn’t be thrilled every day just to get the opportunity to do this and touch people the way that we touch them.”

The 300th episode of "Grey's Anatomy" takes a look back at the show's past 14 seasons. Characters now gone from the show will return but be played by different actors.

PHOTO: Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan interviews Ellen Pompeo on the set of Greys Anatomy.ABC News
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan interviews Ellen Pompeo on the set of "Grey's Anatomy."

"When I first read the script I was a little, you know, I felt some type of way about it because I have an affection for those people and I thought you can’t certainly recreate them or copy them," Pompeo said. "I was like, 'I don’t know if I’m into this idea.'"

"But then when I saw the actors come on set, then I felt a whole other type of way and I got really nostalgic."

The 300th episode of "Grey's Anatomy" airs tonight as part of ABC's "TGIT" lineup.

Comments