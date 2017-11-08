'Grey's Anatomy' stars reflect on reaching landmark 300th episode

Nov 8, 2017, 8:23 AM ET
PHOTO:Martin Henderson and Ellen Pompeo of Greys Anatomy during the show entitled, "Ring of Fire." PlayRichard Cartwright/ABC
WATCH 'GMA' Hot List: 'Grey's Anatomy' star Chandra Wilson opens up about daughter's illness

Ellen Pompeo almost turned down the role of Dr. Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy” because she is a hypochondriac.

“When my agent first called and said, ‘You know, ABC would you love you to do this medical pilot,’ I said, ‘Oh, I hate medical shows,’” Pompeo told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan. “'They make me anxious and I'm a hypochondriac and I can't possibly do it.'"

'Grey's Anatomy' cast take a knee in support of national anthem protests

Taylor Swift to perform new song during 'Scandal'

Pompeo, 47, changed her mind and took the role. Now 14 seasons later, the show about a fictional hospital that has seen its share of car wrecks, mysterious illnesses and love triangles is preparing to air its 300th episode.

PHOTO:Giacomo Gianniotti, Caterina Scorsone, James Pickens Jr. and Greg Germann on the set of Greys Anatomy. Mitch Haaseth/ABC
PHOTO:Giacomo Gianniotti, Caterina Scorsone, James Pickens Jr. and Greg Germann on the set of Grey's Anatomy.

The stars of “Grey’s Anatomy,” including Pompeo, sat down with Strahan in an interview that aired today on “GMA” to share their thoughts on hitting that landmark.

PHOTO: Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan poses on the set of Greys Anatomy in California.ABC News
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan poses on the set of "Grey's Anatomy" in California.

“It’s the biggest compliment to us to hear, you know, kids say, you know, ‘My mom watched and now she watches me watching,'” said Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey. “So they get to enjoy that together and we're just very complimented by it.”

Wilson, 48, said she and her co-stars also hear “over and over” from people who were inspired to go into medicine through the show.

PHOTO: Chandra Wilson appears on Greys Anatomy episode Beautiful Doom from Nov. 8, 2012, on the ABC Television Network. Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
Chandra Wilson appears on "Grey's Anatomy" episode "Beautiful Doom" from Nov. 8, 2012, on the ABC Television Network.

For Pompeo, serving as an inspirational role model for young girls is her favorite part of playing a doctor on TV.

“I get to sort of be a superhero in scrubs and play an ordinary person. Surgeons are ordinary but they're extraordinary, right?” Pompeo said. “She's very real and very flawed but very strong.”

She continued, “I think that all of our viewership, especially the young girls, really look to her for strength and that's my proudest achievement.”

Pompeo, Wilson and their co-stars Justin Chambers, 47, and James Pickens Jr., 63, took Strahan behind the scenes of their lives as fictional doctors, from scrubbing their hands pre-surgery to looking at the operations board to see their assignments.

PHOTO: Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan interviews Ellen Pompeo on the set of Greys Anatomy.ABC News
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan interviews Ellen Pompeo on the set of "Grey's Anatomy."

PHOTO:Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, right, poses with Chandra Wilson, center, and James Pickens Jr. on the set of Greys Anatomy.ABC News
PHOTO:"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, right, poses with Chandra Wilson, center, and James Pickens Jr. on the set of "Grey's Anatomy."

“Grey’s Anatomy” relies on a medical team to keep the show realistic. The show is so realistic that off-camera the actors are sometimes mistaken for the doctors they play on TV.

"I have been on a plane twice when the flight attendant has kind of earnestly looked at me when they needed a doctor," said Jesse Williams, 36, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery. "Looked at me and began to ask me or expect me to get up and do it."

PHOTO: Justin Chambers from Greys Anatomy appears in the episode Elevator Love Letter and aired on March 26, 2009, on the ABC Television Network.Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images
Justin Chambers from "Grey's Anatomy" appears in the episode "Elevator Love Letter" and aired on March 26, 2009, on the ABC Television Network.

As the show approaches episode No. 300, Pompeo said it was the very first episode, the pilot, that remains her favorite.

When asked whether she will make it to celebrate a potential episode No. 600, Pompeo replied with a laugh, "I'll be in a wheelchair."

The 300th episode of "Grey's Anatomy" will air Thursday in ABC's "TGIT" lineup.