Marvel Studios has surprised fans with a new trailer for "Black Panther."

Interested in Marvel? Add Marvel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Marvel news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Chadwick Boseman returns as T'Challa, aka Black Panther, the prince-turned-king-turned-superhero, who made his debut in last year's "Captain America: Civil War." This time around, much of the action appears to take place in T'Challa's African nation of Wakanda.

As mentioned in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue was the first outsider to see the technologically-advanced nation and make it out alive, along with a haul of Wakanda's precious super-metal, Vibranium.

In the trailer, Klaue is back, having been sprung from federal custody by Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger, a banished Wakandan who is eager to oust T'Challa from the throne.

IMDB

IMDB

"The world's gonna start over!" Killmonger screams. "I'm a burn it all!"

The trailer is packed with eye candy and action: there are shots of the colorful, technically advanced Wakanda and a car chase that has Panther vaulting from an exploding car, scrambling up a skyscraper and using his Vibranium claws to rip off a moving SUV's wheel.

Panther also faces off with Killmonger wearing a matching super-suit, and Wakanda itself appears to be under attack -- we see some shots of notable cast members Danai Gurira of "The Walking Dead" and Oscar-winner Lupita N'yongo in action.

Directed by Ryan Coogler of "Creed," "Black Panther" arrives Feb. 9, 2018, from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.