'Hamilton' Actors to Sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LI

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo -- original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Hamilton: An American Musical" -- are about to take their biggest shot yet: kicking off the action at Super Bowl 51.

The trio will sing "America the Beautiful" as part of the pregame festivities at NRG Stadium in Houston Feb. 5, according to a news release from the National Football League and Fox.

The NFL previously announced that the national anthem would be sung by Luke Bryan. Lady Gaga would be the headliner at halftime.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for their first-ever Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots. By contrast, New England quarterback Tom Brady has four Super Bowl rings and has competed in six Super Bowls.