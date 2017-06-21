Han Solo film loses directors over 'different creative visions'

Production on the young Han Solo "Star Wars" standalone film hit a bump in the road Tuesday as studio Lucasfilm Ltd. announced that the movie's co-directors are out.

“[Co-directors] Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” company president Kathleen Kennedy announced in a statement posted to Starwars.com.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project,” Lord and Miller added in the published statement. “We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliche is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

The movie, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the scoundrel famously played by Harrison Ford in the "Star Wars" movies, is still slated for release next May.

Although few details are known about the film, "Atlanta" star Donald Glover will play the young Lando Calrissian (originally played by Bill Dee Williams) and Woody Harrelson has been cast as the unlikely mentor for the pilot and Rebellion hero-to-be.

