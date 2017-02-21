Everything we know so far about the untitled Han Solo film

Today, "Star Wars" shared the first official cast shot from as of yet untitled Han Solo movie, set for release in 2018.

The picture features Alden Ehrenreich, who will play Solo, Donald Glover, set to play a young Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Garris Shrike, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Emilia Clarke and others are also present, but their roles in the film are not yet clear.

Not present is "Westworld" actress Thandie Newton, who has also been cast, but her role remains under wraps as well.

"The movie will explore the duo’s [Han and Chewbacca] adventures before the events of 'Star Wars: A New Hope,' including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian," an official release for the film states.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from "The Lego Movie" fame are directing the standalone film that follows in the footsteps on "Rogue One," which was released this past December and was a box office hit.

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

The untitled Han Solo film is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

