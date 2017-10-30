Harvey Weinstein banned for life from the Producers Guild of America

Harvey Weinstein has been banned for life from the Producers Guild of America, the organization announced Monday.

Earlier this month, the guild voted to begin termination proceedings, but gave Weinstein time to respond to the allegations made against him.

However, in a statement obtained by ABC News, the guild announced that Weinstein resigned his membership instead.

"In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behavior -- with new reports continuing to surface even now -- the Producers Guild’s National Board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership. This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct," the statement reads. "Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership. As stated previously, the PGA's Officers and National Board of Directors have created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”

Weinstein, 65, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, including rape. Though the former studio head has admitted to wrongdoing and sought professional help, his spokeswoman has said that "any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

In addition to his ban from the Producer's Guild of America, Weinstein was also terminated by the board of his former studio, the Weinstein Co., and later resigned from its board of directors. He was also expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.