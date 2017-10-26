Harvey Weinstein sues the Weinstein Co. to access his personnel file, emails

Harvey Weinstein has sued the Weinstein Co. for access to his records as he mounts a legal defense for himself in light of recent allegations made against him.

The producer, who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, is demanding access to his emails and personnel file from his time at the studio he co-founded.

In paperwork obtained by ABC News, Weinstein's attorneys claimed that the documents are necessary not only because of the civil and criminal allegations made against him, but also for a possible wrongful termination lawsuit he may file against the company.

Weinstein also believes that by reviewing his files, he could help the Weinstein Co. defend itself against claims made against board members, the documents state.

Representatives for the Weinstein Co. did not respond to requests for comment. A representative for Harvey Weinstein also had no comment.

This month, more than 40 women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct, which led to Weinstein Co. board members terminating the former studio head immediately. Weinstein tendered his resignation from the board shortly thereafter.

However, there have been several legal ramifications from the scandal, as well. Earlier this week, Dominique Huett, who claims that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2010, filed a $5 million lawsuit against the Weinstein Co., in which she claimed that board members were aware of the producer's history of alleged sexual misconduct and did nothing about it. Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein's younger brother, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his fellow board members "did not know the extent" of the allegations.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman has announced that he has opened an inquiry into the Weinstein Co. to investigate claims of sexual misconduct and harassment made against Harvey Weinstein, and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that authorities were investigating a potential victim of a 2013 sexual assault involving the disgraced producer.

"Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein's representative told ABC News on Tuesday.