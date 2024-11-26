The article was looking to identify a nonverbal man who was in the hospital.

Man who went missing in 1999 found after sister sees his picture in news article: Sheriff

A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said.

The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.

The USA Today article published this spring asked the public to help identify a nonverbal man who was in a hospital in the Los Angeles area, the sheriff's office said.

Lassen County sheriff's deputy Derek Kennemore contacted the hospital and learned the unidentified man was transferred to another LA-area hospital in July, authorities said.

A Los Angeles police detective went to the second hospital and fingerprinted the patient, which confirmed his identity as the man reported missing in 1999, the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.

Kennemore gave the man's sister the news, and the family will soon be reunited, authorities said.