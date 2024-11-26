Man arrested after alleged Florida golf course murder: Police

The suspect allegedly beat the man with a golf club and held him underwater.

A suspect is in custody after allegedly killing a man on a Florida golf course Monday.

Junior Boucher, 36, faces first-degree murder charges for the death of the man, identified by police as Brian Hiltebeitel, at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

A witness said he heard the victim yelling "he's trying to kill me" while running away from Boucher, who was allegedly brandishing a golf club, according to a Palm Beach Gardens Police Department affidavit.

Suspect Junior Boucher is seen in this image. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Boucher allegedly began beating Hiltebeitel with the golf club, striking him in the head, and then chased him toward a pond on the golf course's first hole, according to police.

He allegedly continued beating Hiltebeitel in the pond, and while in the water, "jumped on top of Hiltebeitel and appeared to be choking him," the police report stated.

After Hiltebeitel was no longer moving, Boucher allegedly struck him several more times in the head, police said in the affidavit.

Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach. WPBF

Boucher allegedly attempted to flee the scene when officers arrived, according to the affidavit, and was taken into custody "only after the use of an electronic control weapon."

Officers pulled Hiltebeitel out of the pond, where he was observed with "multiple deep lacerations to the back of his head and on his person."

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.