To celebrate 40 years of "a galaxy far, far away," Lucasfilm and Disney are bringing back Hayden Christensen, Mark Hamill and others for a special panel to take place at "Star Wars" Celebration, according to an official release just on StarWars.com.

The weekend event will begin Thursday, April 13, in Orlando, Florida, the same day of the 40th anniversary panel. The four-day event will also feature a "Last Jedi" panel the following day.

Christensen has not participated in the fan event since 2002, just before he starred in "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith."

Joining Hamill and Christensen are Ian McDiarmid, who played the Emperor, Peter Mayhew, known to most as Han Solo's lovable sidekick Chewbacca, and Billy Dee Williams, among others.

The big weekend event has been a source for breaking "Star Wars" news and trailers in the past. ABC News Digital will be on the ground in Orlando, bringing you all the big developments, so check back for more!

