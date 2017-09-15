Heather Locklear is recovering from a car accident Thursday evening, officials say.

The "Melrose Place" actress was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Thousand Oaks, California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ABC News, in which she suffered minor injuries.

Locklear, 55, who was driving alone in a Porsche, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's department, which is investigating the accident.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been factors in the crash, the department said.

A rep for Locklear didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request from comment.