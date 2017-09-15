Heather Locklear hospitalized with minor injuries after car accident

Sep 15, 2017, 10:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Heather Locklear attends TLC "Too Close To Home" Screening at The Paley Center for Media, Aug. 16, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amanda Edwards/Discovery via Getty Images
Heather Locklear attends TLC "Too Close To Home" Screening at The Paley Center for Media, Aug. 16, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Heather Locklear is recovering from a car accident Thursday evening, officials say.

The "Melrose Place" actress was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Thousand Oaks, California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ABC News, in which she suffered minor injuries.

'Melrose Place' Cast Reunion Includes Heather Locklear, Andrew Shue

'Melrose Place' Cast Reunites

Locklear, 55, who was driving alone in a Porsche, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's department, which is investigating the accident.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been factors in the crash, the department said.

A rep for Locklear didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request from comment.