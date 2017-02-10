'The Hills' Star Whitney Port Expecting Her 1st Child

This "Hills" star is growing up! Whitney Port is expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman.

The former reality-TV star announced the news on her website with a post titled, "WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!"

"When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person," Port, 31, began. "This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!"

A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

She told her fans that she'll "be posting some videos and pictures along the way, so you guys can be a part of everything."

"I can’t wait to be a Mom, but the fact that there is another person inside there is seriously crazy!" Port concluded.

Port and her husband, Rosenman, have been married for more than a year.

The pair met on the set of Port's MTV spinoff, "The City," where Rosenman worked as an associate producer. The two went public with their romance in February 2012.

Port's news comes after her former "Hills" co-star Lauren Conrad announced she was expecting her first child with husband William Tell Jan. 1.