Holland Taylor Calls Relationship With Sarah Paulson 'Wonderful Love'

After Sarah Paulson gave a shutout to her girlfriend Holland Taylor at last year's Emmy Awards, saying "I love you," Taylor is returning the favor.

The 74-year-old actress spoke to Sandra Bernhard on her podcast, and when Paulson's name came up, Taylor first made sure to recognize her successful career, especially with last year's role as Marcia Clark in "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

She first said Paulson, 42, "is having a wonderful burst in her career," then she really laid on the charm.

"It has to be part of what is the most wonderful thing in my life is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship, which makes everything else makes sense," she said.

She added, "I’m the luckiest person in the world."

When Bernhard interjected by saying she didn't have to talk about her personal life, the "Two and a Half Men" star said frankly, "I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

"Bravo," Bernhard said.

Taylor and Paulson have been linked since late 2015.