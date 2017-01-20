'House of Cards' Drops Season 5 Teaser on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump is being sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States.

On the day of the inauguration, the Netflix hit show "House of Cards" dropped a chilling season 5 teaser with the caption, "We make the terror."

The show has made no connection to the big day or the new president, but the clip is 30 seconds and features children reading the "Pledge of Allegiance."

While the kids speak, a gray sky is the backdrop as the American flag blows in the wind.

The release date is also revealed to be May 30 of this year. Watch the teaser trailer below.