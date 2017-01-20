Celebrities Share Views Inside Donald Trump's Inauguration

Jan 20, 2017, 11:06 AM ET
PHOTO: Scott Baio tweeted this photo on Jan. 20, 2017 with the caption, "We are ready. Proud to be an American!"Scott Baio/Twitter
Scott Baio tweeted this photo on Jan. 20, 2017 with the caption, "We are ready. Proud to be an American!"

Celebrities are part of the millions who are looking toward Washington, D.C. today as Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Some of the stars who are in attendance have taken to social media to let their fans inside the festivities.

But The Trump Inauguration Committee said they are focused on the common man and not on celebrities attending the event, so audiences shouldn't expect a parade of well-known stars.

"So what we've done, instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers, is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place," Trump Inauguration Committee Chairman Tom Barrack told reporters earlier this month.

Trump Inauguration Will Have 'Soft Sensuality' of DC, Says Committee Chairman

Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Trump Embarks on Historic Inauguration as New Political Era Dawns

Still, several celebs were spotted in Washington, D.C. celebrating Donald Trump's transition to power:

We're getting close. #inauguration

A photo posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:34am PST

While some of the stars are celebrating, others have expressed their disappointment on social media about this Inauguration Day.

And other stars shared their various opinions on the day.