Celebrities Share Views Inside Donald Trump's Inauguration

Celebrities are part of the millions who are looking toward Washington, D.C. today as Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Some of the stars who are in attendance have taken to social media to let their fans inside the festivities.

But The Trump Inauguration Committee said they are focused on the common man and not on celebrities attending the event, so audiences shouldn't expect a parade of well-known stars.

"So what we've done, instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers, is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place," Trump Inauguration Committee Chairman Tom Barrack told reporters earlier this month.

Still, several celebs were spotted in Washington, D.C. celebrating Donald Trump's transition to power:

We're getting close. #inauguration A photo posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:34am PST

While some of the stars are celebrating, others have expressed their disappointment on social media about this Inauguration Day.

Anybody else sleepless in the USA? ?????? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2017

Because we appear to be living in an alternative reality where dreadful things you thought were impossible can happen. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/nxG0m7nDC1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

And other stars shared their various opinions on the day.

The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so... roomy — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2017