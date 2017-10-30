'House of Cards' will end after season 6

The upcoming sixth season of "House of Cards" will be its last, a representative for Netflix confirmed to ABC News.

The news of the show's end comes shortly after its star, Kevin Spacey, apologized Monday to actor Anthony Rapp, who told BuzzFeed News that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 years old, if he "did behave then in the manner [Rapp] describes," although he said he does not remember the encounter.

The Netflix representative confirmed to ABC News that the decision to end the show after its season six was made before the scandal broke.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey," Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the studio that created "House of Cards" with the streaming service, said in a joint statement. "In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

Rapp, 46, told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey, 58, tried to seduce him at a party in 1986. According to the "Star Trek: Discovery” actor, Spacey picked him up "like a groom picks up a bride over the threshold" and laid down on top of him.

"He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Rapp told the website, adding that he was able to push Spacey off of him and walked away.

Spacey responded shortly after the article's publication with a statement of his own, in which he explained that he did not remember the encounter. However, he added, "if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate behavior."

"I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," Spacey added.