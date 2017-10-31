Media Rights Capital and Netflix, the studios behind "House of Cards," have suspended production on the series’ sixth season in light of the allegation of sexual misconduct made against the show's star, Kevin Spacey.

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him three decades ago when Rapp was 14.

Soon thereafter, Spacey said in a statement of his own that while he does not remember the incident, he was sorry for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

The two companies issued a statement today, saying, “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

There is no word on when production will resume.

Media Rights Capital and Netflix had said Monday that the upcoming sixth season of "House of Cards" would be its last. A Netflix representative confirmed to ABC News that the decision to end the show after its season six was made before the scandal broke.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey," a joint statement read Monday. "In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

Rapp, 46, told BuzzFeed Sunday that Spacey, 58, tried to seduce him at a party in 1986. According to the "Star Trek: Discovery” actor, Spacey picked him up "like a groom picks up a bride over the threshold" and laid down on top of him.

"He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Rapp told the website, adding that he was able to push Spacey off him and walked away.

Spacey responded shortly after the article's publication with a statement of his own, in which he revealed that he's gay. The response prompted backlash, with some accusing the actor of coming out as a way of distracting from Rapp's claim.

"Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault," a tweet from GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis read. "This isn't a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances."

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also spoke out against Spacey Monday, and canceled its plans to award the actor with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award. The honor is meant to recognize individuals who cross cultural boundaries.

ABC News’ Joi-Marie McKenzie contributed to this report.