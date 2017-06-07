Fans of "Top Gun" aren't the only ones excited for a sequel of the 1986 blockbuster.

One of its stars, Val Kilmer, is already preparing for a possible return to his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazanski.

The 57-year-old actor tweeted a photo Tuesday to show fans that he still has what it takes.

"Still got it... just sayin..." he wrote alongside a selfie of him posing in a white Iceman T-shirt with the words "Cool As Ice."

Kilmer has been lobbying hard since the sequel was announced in May.

Donning the same shirt, he wrote on Instagram the day after the announcement, "I'm ready Tom - still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"

Currently, the only casting that has been confirmed is Cruise returning to his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The 54-year-old actor made the announcement on the Australian morning show "Sunrise" while promoting his new film, "The Mummy."

"It’s true," Cruise told the stunned anchors. "I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening."

Since then, Cruise has let slip a few more details about the sequel, starting with the name.

"It's not going to be called Top Gun 2," Cruise told Access Hollywood earlier this week. "It's going to be called 'Top Gun: Maverick.' I didn't want a number. You don't need a number."

And he teased on "Entertainment Tonight" that the new film might recreate one of the original movie's most iconic scenes.

"[There] may be a volleyball scene," he said. "Maybe. We'll see. I have not told anyone in the world as much as I've just told you right now."

"Top Gun," the highest-grossing film of 1986, also starred Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Meg Ryan.