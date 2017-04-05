Tom Cruise surprises fans in Paris

French film fans were delighted when Tom Cruise surprised them by riding on a motorcycle from underground in Paris while filming the newest "Mission: Impossible" movie.
05/04/17

Tom Cruise surprises fans in Paris
