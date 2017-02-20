Actress Janelle Monae is appearing in two best picture Oscar nominees, including the biographical drama "Hidden Figures."

Monae stopped by "Good Morning America" to share what it means portraying Mary Jackson, the first black woman to be an engineer at NASA in the 1950s.

For her to become a NASA engineer, Jackson, who died in 2005, needed to take classes that were held at a then-segregated high school and, for that, had to petition a judge.

"First of all, I'm honored to just honor these women," Monae, 31, said. "I had no clue who Mary Jackson was, who Miss. Katherine Johnson was, Dorothy Vaughan or any of the 'colored computers,' as they called us back then. I didn't know these were the women who sent our first American astronauts into space. I mean, these are American heroes."

AYE NY. I will be on @GMA in the am! The show will be VERY SPECIAL. ???? Tune in. #HiddenFigures — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) February 20, 2017

"Hidden Figures" is the story of a team of the first African-American women mathematicians who were instrumental to John Glenn's launch into space.

Glenn flew the Friendship 7 mission Feb. 20, 1962. He was the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth and a legendary figure in the U.S. space flight program.

Today marks the 55th anniversary of Glenn's orbital flight.

"I don't think she [Jackson] was really trying to be the first, she just wanted to contribute," Monae said. "I think race and gender became a thing when someone else made it a thing."

Monae is also in the Oscar-nominated film “Moonlight.”