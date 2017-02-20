Test your knowledge of the Academy Awards in this trivia quiz

On the ABC News app? Click HERE to watch this interactive video.



The 89th Academy Awards are only a week away, so ABC News went to the LA's Dolby Theatre, where the awards show will be held, to quiz people on Oscars trivia. See how much you know about the Oscars by taking the interactive video quiz above.

Questions in the quiz include:

-What year were the Oscars first televised?

-What is the approximate length of the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre?

-Including 2017, how many years has ABC broadcasted the awards?

-How many competitive award categories exist for the 89th Oscars?

-What is the weight of an Oscar statuette?



