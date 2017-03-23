Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's vacation in Morocco

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed camel rides, an open air market and the classic architecture of Morocco during their fun-filled family vacation with baby Luna.
The Sports Illustrated model, 31, and "Love Me Now" singer, 38, shared a series of dreamy photos on Instagram from their North African holiday, starting with a romantic pose under Marrakech's classic arches.
Legend posted a more casual selfie with daughter Luna under the same arches.
He also shared a cute pic of Luna enjoying some "vacation reading."
Teigen and Luna posed in front of a colorful marketplace, draped in a beautiful wrap.
She also shared another first for Luna in a cute video.
Later, Teigen and Legend saddled up with their friends, hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal, for a camel ride in the desert.
Before long, it was time to say farewell to Morocco.