Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's vacation in Morocco

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed camel rides, an open air market and the classic architecture of Morocco during their fun-filled family vacation with baby Luna.

The Sports Illustrated model, 31, and "Love Me Now" singer, 38, shared a series of dreamy photos on Instagram from their North African holiday, starting with a romantic pose under Marrakech's classic arches.

Marrakech! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Legend posted a more casual selfie with daughter Luna under the same arches.

Vacation vibes A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

He also shared a cute pic of Luna enjoying some "vacation reading."

Light vacation reading A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Teigen and Luna posed in front of a colorful marketplace, draped in a beautiful wrap.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

She also shared another first for Luna in a cute video.

Ah!!! So many firsts A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Later, Teigen and Legend saddled up with their friends, hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal, for a camel ride in the desert.

Camels A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Camels A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

??????????? A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Before long, it was time to say farewell to Morocco.

Last day. My love. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT