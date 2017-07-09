Inside Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's castle wedding

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Chmerkovskiy!

"Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd wed Saturday at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

They are married ???? #petamurgatroyd #makschmerkovskiy #chmergatroydwedding #chmergatroyd A post shared by Rosy ?? (@burgatroydchmerkovskiy) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Chmerkovskiy's brother and frequent "Dancing" competitor Val Chmerkovskiy served as his best man.

Other dancers from the ABC ballroom competition show -- including Tony Dovolani, Sharna Burgess, and actress Rumer Willis -- were part of the bridal party.

We ready!!! #bridesmaids #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Also in attendance were plenty of faces you may recognize from "Dancing with the Stars," including Nyle DiMarco, Jenna Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure, according to social media posts from the big day.

Because who doesn't love dancing with @iamvalc ????#chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

At the reception, Chmerkovskiy, 37, not only showed off his dance moves, but his vocal ability. The groom serenaded his bride as his friends danced behind him.

In a speech, the bride said, "This has been literally the best day of my life...this is so amazing."

Speech ?????????? @maksimc @petamurgatroyd #chmergatroydwedding #maksimchmerkovskiy #petamurgatroyd A post shared by @witneycarson1 on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Chmerkovskiy told ABC News ahead of his big day that he picked Oheka Castle to marry Murgatroyd, 30, for a very special reason. It was actually a full circle moment for the Ukrainian professional dancer, who moved to Brooklyn in 1994.

"I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said] 'That's where I want to have my wedding' and I just said it so [casually] and now it's happening," Chmerkovskiy said back in March.