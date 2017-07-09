Inside Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's castle wedding

Jul 9, 2017, 11:35 AM ET
PHOTO: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at the SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills, May 13, 2017 in Los Angeles. PlayDavid Livingston/Getty Images
WATCH Lightning Round with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Chmerkovskiy!

"Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd wed Saturday at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

They are married ???? #petamurgatroyd #makschmerkovskiy #chmergatroydwedding #chmergatroyd

A post shared by Rosy ?? (@burgatroydchmerkovskiy) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Chmerkovskiy's brother and frequent "Dancing" competitor Val Chmerkovskiy served as his best man.

Other dancers from the ABC ballroom competition show -- including Tony Dovolani, Sharna Burgess, and actress Rumer Willis -- were part of the bridal party.

We ready!!! #bridesmaids #chmergatroydwedding

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Also in attendance were plenty of faces you may recognize from "Dancing with the Stars," including Nyle DiMarco, Jenna Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure, according to social media posts from the big day.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveals summer wedding plans at Oheka Castle in New York

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveals he had to take newborn son to emergency room

Because who doesn't love dancing with @iamvalc ????#chmergatroydwedding

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

At the reception, Chmerkovskiy, 37, not only showed off his dance moves, but his vocal ability. The groom serenaded his bride as his friends danced behind him.

In a speech, the bride said, "This has been literally the best day of my life...this is so amazing."

Chmerkovskiy told ABC News ahead of his big day that he picked Oheka Castle to marry Murgatroyd, 30, for a very special reason. It was actually a full circle moment for the Ukrainian professional dancer, who moved to Brooklyn in 1994.

"I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said] 'That's where I want to have my wedding' and I just said it so [casually] and now it's happening," Chmerkovskiy said back in March.