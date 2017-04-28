Ja Rule speaks out about Fyre Festival controversy: 'I'm heartbroken'

Apr 28, 2017, 5:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Ja Rule performs onstage at the City Harvests 23rd Annual Evening Of Practical Magic at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2017 in New York City.Getty Images for City Harvest
Ja Rule performs onstage at the City Harvest's 23rd Annual Evening Of Practical Magic at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

Following the chaos and ultimate postponement of this week's Fyre Festival, singer Ja Rule is speaking out.

In a statement on Twitter, Rule said the immediate concern is getting concertgoers home safe.

Fyre music festival in Bahamas billed as luxe is 'postponed' after 'total disorganization and chaos'

"I will make a statement soon," the tweet reads. "I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event."

The festival was advertised as an ultra-luxurious event with some packages starting at more than $4,000 per person. It quickly fell into disarray and prompted a firestorm of criticism on social media. Rule was promoting the event earlier this week and was scheduled to perform.

He maintains that although it was not his fault, he is "taking responsibility" and is "deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this."

ABC News’ request for comment from the festival was not immediately returned.