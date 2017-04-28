Ja Rule speaks out about Fyre Festival controversy: 'I'm heartbroken'

Following the chaos and ultimate postponement of this week's Fyre Festival, singer Ja Rule is speaking out.

In a statement on Twitter, Rule said the immediate concern is getting concertgoers home safe.

"I will make a statement soon," the tweet reads. "I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event."

The festival was advertised as an ultra-luxurious event with some packages starting at more than $4,000 per person. It quickly fell into disarray and prompted a firestorm of criticism on social media. Rule was promoting the event earlier this week and was scheduled to perform.

He maintains that although it was not his fault, he is "taking responsibility" and is "deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this."

ABC News’ request for comment from the festival was not immediately returned.