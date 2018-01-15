Jane Fonda had a cancer removed from her face

Jane Fonda revealed that she had a cancerous growth removed from her face.

While promoting the upcoming season of her Netflix show, "Grace and Frankie," the actress explained that she was wearing a bandage on her lip as a result of the procedure.

"I just had a cancer taken from my lip," she said in an interview with AOL BUILD. "I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just wanted to explain it. I don't normally go around like this."

However, she added, she's recovering nicely.

"The world is falling apart. What's a lip?" she quipped.

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This is not the first time that the 80-year-old actress and fitness guru has had a health scare. In 2010, a representative for Fonda told People magazine that a small tumor had been discovered in the actress' breast during a routine checkup, but after it was removed, she was "completely fine."

“She’s 100 percent cancer-free," her rep said. "It’s business as usual for her."