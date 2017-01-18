Janelle Monae, Maxwell to Perform at Women’s March on Washington

The growing Women's March on Washington -- which has added A-list names like Scarlett Johansson and Cher to its list of participants in the past few weeks -- added a roster of musicians set to perform at the demonstration.

An official statement from the grassroots event stated that Janelle Monáe, Maxwell and others will be entertaining the crowds that gather the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson and about a dozen other performers were also announced.

"Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us," Monae said in the statement.

The Women's March on Washington will take place Saturday, the day after Trump's official inauguration, and features partners including GLAAD and Planned Parenthood.

Last week, America Ferrera, Patricia Arquette, Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer and Katy Perry were some of the names announced as participants in the march, which states that the event will celebrate people of all faiths, races, colors and disabilities, in addition to the rights of women.

"The Women’s March on Washington aims to send a message to all levels of government and the incoming administration: that we stand together in solidarity and expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities," the official statement said today.

In addition to the main march in Washington, D.C., more than 150 other "sister" marches will be staged on Saturday, nationwide, led by other celebrities.