Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are splitting, ABC News confirmed.

A rep noted that the two are not divorcing, but separating.

The news comes just months after Jackson, 50, gave birth to the couple's first child -- a son named Eissa Al Mana.

Back in January, a rep confirmed to ABC News in a statement that "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery."

Jackson and Al Mana wed in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later by Jackson herself.

This is the third marriage for Jackson, whose union with fellow singer James DeBarge was annulled in 1985. In 1991, she married dancer, songwriter and director Rene Elizondo Jr., but they kept their relationship a secret until their divorce in 2000.