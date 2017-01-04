Janet Jackson Tops the List of Older Celebrity Moms

Janet Jackson welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, with husband Wissam Al Mana, this week, but she is not the only celebrity mom to give birth later in life.

Her representative confirmed to ABC News that the 50-year-old singer welcomed a baby boy.

"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," her rep said in a statement.

Last year Jackson announced that she was postponing the second leg of her "Unbreakable" world tour indefinitely because she and her husband were "planning our family."

"I have to rest up, doctor's orders," she said at the time.

Later, in October, she confirmed that she was expecting.

Here are some other celebs who are breaking the new mom age barrier.

Sophie B. Hawkins

Singer Sophie B. Hawkins, best known for her hit "Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover," was 50 when she welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Esther Ballantine Hawkins, in July 2015. Before giving birth that year, Hawkins told Us Weekly that "being 50 is actually an amazing age to have a second child because I am more wise, calm, humorous, appreciative, simple and clear. I'm not running around looking for love and validation. I live each day full of gratitude, and that's good for my children."

Beverly D'Angelo

Beverly D'Angelo was 49 when she gave birth to twins Anton and Olivia Pacino with Al Pacino.

Laura Linney

Actress Laura Linney not only gave birth at age 49, but she managed to keep her pregnancy hidden in Hollywood the entire nine months. "The Big C" star welcomed her son Bennett Armistead with husband Marc Schauer in January 2014.

Kelly Preston

After losing their 16-year-old son Jet in 2009, John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston tried for a third child. They welcomed a baby boy, Benjamin, in November 2010. Preston was 48 at the time. Following the birth, her friend, producer Donald Zuckerburg told People magazine, "She was very much looking forward to having the baby. She hadn't experienced any sickness."

Geena Davis

Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis was also 48 when she gave birth to twin boys, Kian William and Kaiis Steven, in May 2004. She and husband, Dr. Reza Jarrahy, were already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Alizeh Keshvar.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry surprised herself when she got pregnant with her second child. "This has been the biggest surprise of my life, to tell you the truth," she told CNN at the time. "Thought I was kind of past the point where this could be a reality for me. So it's been a big surprise and the most wonderful." Berry was 47 when she welcomed her son, Maceo, in October 2013 with then-husband Olivier Martinez.