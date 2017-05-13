Jason Biggs got an unlikely gift for his 39th birthday - the "American Pie" star underwent shoulder surgery in New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery on Friday.

Biggs took to social media to document his time in the hospital, which was spent with his comedian wife, Jenny Mollen, by his side.

"Ahhhhhh !! F---. Last time I'm gonna be able to move both arms for a while," Biggs wrote in one caption. In the accompanying photo, the “Orange is the New Black” actor is laying in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown.

A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on May 11, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Mollen, 37, joked in another caption: "Got Jason a tummy tuck for his birthday." In that particular photo, Biggs looks concerned while talking to a member of the hospital staff.

Got Jason a tummy tuck for his birthday. A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on May 11, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Hours later, Biggs posted a photo leaving the hospital in a wheelchair with his right arm in a sling. His wife stood right behind him.

"Thank you to the awesome doctors, PA's, nurses, and entire staff at Hospital for Special Surgery for my new wing!" he wrote in the caption. "It better be able to throw 95+ mph, like you promised."

Thank you to the awesome doctors, PA's, nurses, and entire staff at Hospital for Special Surgery for my new wing! It better be able to throw 95+ mph, like you promised. #henryrowengartner A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on May 12, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

A rep for Biggs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Hopefully Biggs’ shoulder will be better in time for the arrival of the couple’s second child. The duo revealed on Instagram in April that they were expecting their second child.

The two, who wed in 2008, are already parents to a 3-year-old son named Sid.