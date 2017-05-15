Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a Soul Cycle class

Jason Derulo surprised an unsuspecting class of Soul Cyclers in Los Angeles this morning to kick off a week of pop-up events all across America leading up to “Good Morning America”’s first summer concert in New York City’s Central Park on Friday, May 19.

The Soul Cycle regulars thought they were being filmed to showcase the hottest workout trends and had no idea Derulo was right outside the door, ready to bust in to give the class the surprise of a lifetime.

“I’m so ready. I’m so pumped right now,” the singer-songwriter said moments before performing his new single, “Swalla.”

Yes! @jasonderulo is surprising a Soul Cycle class LIVE on @GMA! pic.twitter.com/5qORcv7dxG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2017

The riders waved their workout towels over their heads as Derulo kept the energy up in the early-morning class.

“I hid in a pile of towels,” he joked of how he kept the surprise a secret. “I don’t think anybody knew what was going on.”

Working out to music in headphones will never be the same for these Soul Cyclers after this @jasonderulo surprise! pic.twitter.com/joTnyFnPlx — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2017

Derulo performs at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night on ABC, and joins the “GMA” summer concert series on Sept. 1.

Don’t miss a single summer concert! To see the full schedule and get full details on how to attend, click here.