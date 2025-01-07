2 found dead in JetBlue landing gear compartment after flight, airline says

It was unclear how they accessed the aircraft, JetBlue said.

Two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane after it landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified, were discovered Monday evening during a "routine post-flight maintenance inspection" at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline said.

"At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," JetBlue said. "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

The aircraft had flown in from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, operating as flight 1801, JetBlue said. The Airbus A320-232 landed at 11:03 p.m. on Monday, according to Flightradar24, an aircraft tracker.

Airport officials in Fort Lauderdale told ABC there were no impacts to operations due to the incident.