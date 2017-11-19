Jeffrey Tambor can't see a return to 'Transparent' amid sexual harassment claims

Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to his hit Amazon series, "Transparent," amid two claims that he sexually assaulted other members of the cast.

The Emmy Award winner confirmed the news in a statement to ABC News.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on 'Transparent' has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," Tambor, 73, said. "What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," he continued. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent."

Amazon/IMDb

Tambor has been accused by two transgender women, actress Trace Lysette and the actor's former personal assistant, Van Barnes, of sexually harassing them on the show's set. In response to those claims, an investigation was launched by Amazon.

Amazon had no comment after Tambor announced his exit Sunday.

In a previous statement to ABC News, Tambor responded to Lysette's accusations.

"I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact," he said. "But I have never been a predator -- ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globe winner also responded to Barnes' accusations in a statement to Deadline.

"I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her," Tambor said in a statement. "I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."

Although Tambor said he doesn’t see how he can return to the show, no final decision has been made by the actor or Amazon regarding the future of the show.