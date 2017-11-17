'Transparent' actress accuses Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment

Jeffrey Tambor, star of the award-winning Amazon show "Transparent," has been accused of sexual harassment by two women.
The latest accuser, Trace Lysette, a transgender actress who plays yoga instructor Shea on the show, claimed in a lengthy statement on Twitter, that Tambor made "many sexual advances and comments" toward her and "one time it got physical" while filming season 2.
Lysette said that while filming a scene with Tambor, he first seemingly joked, "My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually."
"He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me," she alleged.
In a statement to ABC News, Tambor responded to Lysette's accusations.
"I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact," he said. "But I have never been a predator — ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."
Lysette's claims comes days after his former personal assistant, Van Barnes, leveled sexual harassment accusations against the actor.
Due to a nondisclosure agreement signed by the trans actress, Barnes' lawyer told The Hollywood Reporter she couldn't elaborate on the claims. Still, details leaked out about Barnes' claims in a private Facebook post.
ABC News reached out to Barnes' lawyer, but didn't immediately hear back.
Still, a rep for Amazon told Deadline that it had initiated an investigation over Barnes' claims.
Amazon has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.
Tambor, 73, responded to Barnes's accusations in a statement.
"I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her," Tambor told Deadline in a statement. "I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."
When asked about Lysette's claims, Amazon told The Hollywood Reporter that it's adding "this information will be added to our ongoing conversation."