Jennifer Lopez is revealing more details about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

The singer recently described exactly how the two longtime friends began their romance.

It all started after Lopez, 47, bumped into the former New York Yankees star while having "lunch somewhere," she said on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Lopez said she noticed Rodriguez inside the restaurant and caught up with him once they were both outside.

"For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi," she recalled. "And he's like, 'Hi, Jennifer!'

"And then that was it," she said, blushing. "That's how we met."

With DeGeneres pressing for more details, Lopez said a bit more about that opening conversation.

"I said, 'What are you doing in LA?'" she recalled. "[He said,] 'I live out here now.'"

After she told him that she had "always lived out here" too, Rodriguez suggested the two native New Yorkers "hang out."

The two later texted and on their first day went out to dinner.

"I don't remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner," Lopez said.

When DeGeneres joked that the two then had a "sleepover," Lopez replied: "Mama don't sleep over on the first date."

Rodriguez, 41, last month confirmed on "The View" that he was dating the singer, ending weeks of speculation.