Jeremy Piven pulled from 'The Late Show' after groping allegation

"The Late Show" has pulled a segment featuring Jeremy Piven amid an investigation into an allegation that he groped reality star Ariane Bellamar.

A spokesperson for the late night series told ABC News, "Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, October 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest."

ABC News reached out to the "Entourage" star's rep Thursday, but didn't immediately hear back.

Piven, 52, has denied the allegations through his publicist.

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen," a statement issued Tuesday read. "It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a series of tweets, the former Playboy Playmate claimed Piven "forcefully" groped her on the set of HBO series "Entourage" and at the Playboy Mansion. She also accused Piven of sending "sexual" and "threatening" text messages.

"'Member grabbing my boobies on the [sofa] without asking?? 'Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the a--, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a 'beautiful couple' we made?" she tweeted Monday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

She later added: "I was led to @jeremypiven's trailer by a young, blonde woman w/a clipboard (I presumed a PA) to discuss my 'career.' My 'potential.'"

CBS, the network responsible for broadcasting Piven's drama "Wisdom of the Crowd" and "The Late Show," said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating Bellamar's accusations.

"We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter," the network said in a statement Tuesday.