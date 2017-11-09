Jeremy Piven has offered to take a polygraph test to prove that he did not sexually assault the women who have come forward with claims that he did.

In a new statement the former "Entourage" actor tweeted on Thursday, he slammed allegations made against him as "absolutely false and completely fabricated" and questioned how he could “prove something didn’t happen.”

Piven has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct.

"I would never force myself on a woman. Period," he wrote. "As a human being, I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard."

Earlier this month, reality star and former Playboy Playmate Ariane Bellamar accused Piven, 52, of groping her on two separate occasions. The actor immediately released a denial, and CBS, the network behind his show "Wisdom of the Crowd," announced that there would be an investigation into the claim. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" also pulled a segment on which Piven was supposed to appear.

Shortly thereafter, actress Cassidy Freeman reportedly leveled a claim on Instagram that Piven also acted inappropriately toward her, but her profile is no longer available. A third woman, advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby, recently told People magazine that the actor forced himself on her in 2003 in a New York City hotel room.

“I pushed him off of me and ran down the short hallway to get to the door,” she said. “I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel.”

Piven's spokesperson did not respond to ABC News' request for comment, but did tell People that the actor is exploring his legal options.