Jerry Seinfeld explains why he snubbed Kesha: 'I don't know every pop star'

Jun 8, 2017, 4:17 PM ET
Jerry Seinfeld performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York, Nov. 1, 2016.Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, May 22, 2016.

Jerry Seinfeld wants Kesha to know that he did not intentionally snub her on the red carpet earlier this week.

When a reporter informed the comedian that the woman looking for a hug was Kesha, Seinfeld replied with a laugh, "Oh OK. Well, I wish her the best!"

Kesha, 30, approached Seinfeld for a hug Monday at the red carpet for the "Night of Laughter & Song" event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The comedian denied her request for a hug three times, saying, "I don't know who that was."

Seinfeld told "Extra TV" today that he didn't mean to be rude.

"I'm 63, I don’t know every pop star...I don’t know everyone," he explained. "I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off."

The comedian also confirmed what many of his fans already know: he isn't hugger.

"When you get to be my age and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality...I don't hug a total stranger," Seinfeld continued. "I have to meet someone, say, 'Hello.' I gotta start somewhere."

Still, there's no hard feelings for Seinfeld, who tried to make light of the situation. He quipped, "I got a borderline harassment case here!"

Kesha also appeared to laugh off the situation. Shortly after their awkward encounter, she tweeted: "lots to smile about."