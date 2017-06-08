Jerry Seinfeld wants Kesha to know that he did not intentionally snub her on the red carpet earlier this week.
When a reporter informed the comedian that the woman looking for a hug was Kesha, Seinfeld replied with a laugh, "Oh OK. Well, I wish her the best!"
Kesha, 30, approached Seinfeld for a hug Monday at the red carpet for the "Night of Laughter & Song" event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
The comedian denied her request for a hug three times, saying, "I don't know who that was."
LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd— Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017
Seinfeld told "Extra TV" today that he didn't mean to be rude.
"I'm 63, I don’t know every pop star...I don’t know everyone," he explained. "I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off."
The comedian also confirmed what many of his fans already know: he isn't hugger.
"When you get to be my age and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality...I don't hug a total stranger," Seinfeld continued. "I have to meet someone, say, 'Hello.' I gotta start somewhere."
Still, there's no hard feelings for Seinfeld, who tried to make light of the situation. He quipped, "I got a borderline harassment case here!"
Kesha also appeared to laugh off the situation. Shortly after their awkward encounter, she tweeted: "lots to smile about."
lots to smile about ???? pic.twitter.com/brB7OLlvS3— kesha (@KeshaRose) June 6, 2017