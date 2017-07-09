Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard welcome second child

The Duggar family just got a little bit bigger.

“Counting On” star Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard welcomed their second child, a son, on Saturday afternoon, according to the family's official website.

Samuel Scott Dillard was born into the world at 1:02 p.m. after 40 hours of labor, according to the website, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces. He was 22 inches at birth.

"Mom and baby Sam are doing well!" Dillard, 28, wrote in a caption on Instagram. "Thank you to those who have been supporting us through your prayers and encouragement!"

Jill and I are so blessed to welcome our second child, Samuel Scott Dillard! 9 lbs 10 oz and 22 in long! Mom and baby Sam are doing well! Thank you to those who have been supporting us through your prayers and encouragement! More photos soon on www.dillardfamily.com A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Baby Samuel joins his big brother, Israel, who was born April 2016. The Dillards have been married since June 2014.

"Thank you so for your prayers," the family said in a statement. "We are so happy to welcome another sweet grandbaby and know that Israel is going to be a perfect big brother!"