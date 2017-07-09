Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard welcome second child

Jul 9, 2017, 12:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Jill M Dillard posted this photo to her Instagram account with the caption, "So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning."Jill M Dillard/Instagram
Jill M Dillard posted this photo to her Instagram account on May 21, 2017, with the caption, "So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning."

The Duggar family just got a little bit bigger.

“Counting On” star Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard welcomed their second child, a son, on Saturday afternoon, according to the family's official website.

Samuel Scott Dillard was born into the world at 1:02 p.m. after 40 hours of labor, according to the website, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces. He was 22 inches at birth.

"Mom and baby Sam are doing well!" Dillard, 28, wrote in a caption on Instagram. "Thank you to those who have been supporting us through your prayers and encouragement!"

Baby Samuel joins his big brother, Israel, who was born April 2016. The Dillards have been married since June 2014.

"Thank you so for your prayers," the family said in a statement. "We are so happy to welcome another sweet grandbaby and know that Israel is going to be a perfect big brother!"

Little turkey cooking in the oven! Should be well done by July ???????????????

A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:44am PST