Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, passed away: 'Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside'

Nov 5, 2017, 11:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," May 8, 2017. Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," May 8, 2017.

Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, passed away Saturday, ABC News has confirmed.

The news came just one day after the late night TV show host cancelled the Friday taping of "The Tonight Show."

A spokesperson for the comedian told ABC News in a statement, "Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC."

"Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time," the statement concluded.

Fallon, 43, has often talked about his childhood and family.

Back in May, he shared a funny observation about his mother. "My mom and I were talking on the phone for the third time that day and she actually said, 'We don’t talk enough.'"

Fallon also opened up about his mother in an interview with New York magazine.

"My mom was like a total square; she wasn't allowed to leave her stoop in Brooklyn," he said. "She was a nun for about a month, but then she was like, 'You know what? I didn't get the calling!' Ha!"